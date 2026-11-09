The November 3rd election was a hard night for many conservatives across the country. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, even picking up U.S. Senate seats in Texas and South Carolina. But here in Idaho, voters saw the value of conservative governing and sent every member of our Idaho Freedom Caucus back to the Legislature. We’re grateful for that trust and ready to get back to work!

As Republicans, our party tied its fortunes closely to President Trump. We believe he puts America first, and recognize that presidents make hard calls on issues like Iran with intelligence most of us never see. We also think his administration can do more to rein in federal spending, ease pressure on working families, and seek better advice when policies fall short.

A change in who runs Congress won’t fix Washington’s spending habits or give Idaho families more room in their budgets. Those problems are one reason we put so much effort into what we can do here at home.

Idaho conservatives have many reasons to be encouraged!

Republicans kept supermajorities in both chambers of the Idaho Legislature, even though Democrats flipped six seats in competitive urban districts. Conservative wins in the North may bring new members into our caucus. That would give us more lawmakers working together on limited government, fiscal responsibility, and individual liberty in the 2027 and 2028 sessions.

Voters also heard our combined voices on the perils and horrendous impacts to our unborn and to families Prop 1 would have brought to Idaho. To everyone who voted, knocked on doors, put up signs, or talked with a neighbor about what was at stake, thank you. The work you did in your own communities made a difference. We want to thank the generous donors who helped us get the vote out on Prop 1. Idaho again will be a beacon of hope for conservatives across our nation.

What Idaho voters decided on the ballot

Proposition 1 was defeated. About 56% voted against the initiative, which would have expanded abortion access in Idaho. We’re grateful to everyone who spoke up for unborn children.

HJR 4 was defeated. About 66% voted against giving the Legislature exclusive authority to legalize marijuana and certain other drugs. The proposal raised a question about who should have that power, including whether citizens should retain the ability to bring such a proposal through the initiative process.

HJR 6 was approved. About 63% voted to put English in Idaho’s Constitution as the official state language, with exceptions where federal law requires another language.

What we’ll take to Boise

A young family trying to buy their first home and a retiree wondering how long they can afford their property taxes have something in common. They both need lawmakers to understand what it costs to live here. As we prepare for the January legislative session, we’ll look for more ways to curtail Idaho government spending activities; scrutinize rules that drive up the cost of building or refurbishing a home or running a small business; strengthen parental rights; and make state government easier for citizens to hold accountable.

Tell us what you want us to tackle in January. Click on the link below to suggest an Idaho law, rule, or expense you’d like us to take a closer look at. If you’ve dealt with it yourself, tell us what happened. Those details help us see where a change in the law could make a difference.

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Thank you for helping us keep Idaho the greatest state in the union!

In Liberty, The Idaho Freedom Caucus

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