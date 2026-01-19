Senator Tammy Nichols, Co-Chair - District 10

Committees: Vice Chair of Agricultural Affairs committee; serves on Education Committee.

Representative Heather Scott, Co-Chair - District 2A

Committees: Vice Chair of Judiciary, Rules & Administration; serves on Environment, Energy & Technology and State Affairs.

Representative Elaine Price - District 4B

Committees: Serves on Commerce & Human Resources, Education, and Local Government, and Education.

Senator Phil Hart - District 2

Committees: Agricultural Affairs, Judiciary & Rules, and Transportation.

Representative Steve Tanner - District 13B

Committees: Serves on Commerce & Human Resources, Education, and Environment, Energy & Technology.

Representative Kyle Harris - District 7A

Committees: Serves on Business, Education, and Transportation & Defense.

Representative Cornel Rasor - District 1B

Committees: Serves on Business, Health & Welfare, and Local Government.

Representative Tony Wisniewski - District 5B

Committees: Serves on Commerce & Human Resources, Education, and Environment, Energy & Technology.

Representative Rob Beiswenger - District 8A

Committees: Serves on Agricultural Affairs, Commerce & Human Resources, and Health & Welfare.

Representative Dale Hawkins - District 2B

Committees: Chair of Education committee; serves on Commerce & Human Resources and Local Government.

Representative Joe Alfieri - District 4A

Committees: Serves on Judiciary, Rules & Administration, Local Government, and State Affairs.

Representative Vito Barbieri - District 3A

Committees: Chair of Environment, Energy & Technology; Serves on Business, Ethics and House Policy, and State Affairs.

Senator Carl Bjerke - District 5

Committees:

The Idaho Freedom Caucus is supported by the Idaho Freedom Caucus, PAC, a legislator lead political action committee with no ties to lobbyist or special interest groups. The PAC exists to support our principled Conservative legislators who are committed to protecting, prospering, and empowering Idahoans.

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