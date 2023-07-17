The Idaho Freedom Caucus calls upon the Idaho Commission for Libraries to end its membership and cut all ties with the Marxist-led American Library Association (ALA). We call on local public and school libraries to do the same.

We have significant concerns about the election of Emily Drabinski, a self-described "Marxist lesbian," as the next president of the ALA. Her election raises issues about libraries' involvement in exposing children to explicit materials and injecting hard-left politics and sexuality into publicly funded libraries. With her election, we have concerns about libraries' adherence to their educational purpose and their responsible use of taxpayer funds.

Drabinski has said in interviews that librarians aren’t focused on assisting minors in accessing pornography, but her writings and public presentations reveal that she has dedicated her professional career to precisely that while using taxpayer resources. Drabinski proposed using “queer theory” to guide the way books are cataloged in libraries. Her expertise in "queer theory" aligns with the Marxist’s objective, seeking to undermine the West by eradicating the traditional family, natural sexual relationships, distinctions between sexes, and the orderly structures that accompany them.

Drabinski's politically exclusionary statements and desire to wage war against those who disagree with her further highlight her divisive approach. It’s clear Drabinski intends to use her power as President of the ALA to promote deviance and the sexualization of children.

Activists have burrowed their way into the ALA, bending the organization to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice instead of serving an educational purpose and upholding American ideals. Their strategic plan integrates these principles into the organization's mission, impacting Idaho libraries and attracting federal funding for DEI initiatives. The organization-wide commitment to leftist ideology has been further entrenched through the current President’s commitment to Marxism.

The ALA has provided LGBT resources and pressured libraries to include explicit materials on transgenderism and sexual deviance targeting young children. They defend the presence of sexually explicit books in school and public libraries, including titles like Gender Queer and All Boys Aren't Blue. Some of these books are available in the Idaho Commission for Libraries IDEA database and public school libraries. This dissemination of explicit material with a far-left agenda has reached libraries throughout Idaho.

These books are poison for innocent children.

ALA’s role in corrupting libraries and exposing children to a pernicious ideology can no longer be ignored. We have a duty to uphold the ideals of Liberty embedded in our Idaho Constitution and to protect children. For these reasons, we urge the Idaho Commission for Libraries and all public and school libraries to withdraw from the ALA immediately.