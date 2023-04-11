Who We Are.

Welcome to the official Substack of the Idaho Freedom Caucus, a dedicated team of Conservative Senators and Representatives committed to delivering tangible policy wins for the people of Idaho.

While others focus on “clickbait” rhetoric, we focus on results. Our proven record includes passing principled legislation and killing bad bills that threaten our way of life. We are on the frontlines defending Constitutional rights, state sovereignty, and the Christian values that define our state.

Our Results for Idaho

Why Subscribe?

By joining our community, you’ll get direct access to:

Legislative Updates: Real-time news from the statehouse.

Deep Dives: Exclusive documents and commentary on the issues that matter.

Actionable Insights: How we are fortifying liberty, empowering local economies, and advancing competitive education.

We stand for traditional family values, personal virtue, and the preservation of Idaho’s heritage. You are the reason we work. Subscribe to help us fortify Idaho’s future and protect the liberty of every citizen.

Join Us.

Join us in addressing the issues that matter to you and your family. We can’t solve problems we are unaware of, and every solution starts with a conversation. Contact us to share the challenges you face.

You can also support our work by donating to the Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC. Every contribution helps us continue the fight and is greatly appreciated.

Contact Us