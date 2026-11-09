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An election update from the Idaho Freedom Caucus
The November 3rd election was a hard night for many conservatives across the country.
Nov 9
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Idaho Freedom Caucus
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October 2026
Idaho Freedom Caucus: Why We Oppose Proposition 1
On November 3, Idaho voters will decide Proposition 1, the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act.
Oct 8
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Idaho Freedom Caucus
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0:52
September 2026
Celebrating Constitution Day across Idaho
In honor of Constitution Day on September 17, the Idaho Freedom Caucus is delivering copies of the United States Constitution to schools across Idaho…
Sep 17
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August 2026
Kratom Crazies: Hero complex and media panic fuel poor legislation
Rep. Rob Beiswenger, District 8
Aug 24
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Local Option Resort Tax
By Idaho Freedom Caucus Member Representative Elaine Price
Aug 17
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July 2026
Flock Cameras and the 4th Amendment Problem
by Senator Tammy Nichols, Co-Chair Idaho Freedom Caucus
Jul 19
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Celebrating Independence Day and America’s 250th Birthday
This Independence Day carries special meaning as we prepare to celebrate America 250, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of…
Jul 4
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Supreme Court Fails Americans on Immigration Ruling
Today, the United States Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s Executive Order ending birthright citizenship for children born to individuals who are…
Jul 1
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June 2026
Idaho Freedom Caucus Members Stay Engaged at the Idaho GOP Convention
photos curtesy of our favorite, Daniel Murphy!
Jun 24
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New Treatment Options for Struggling Veterans
By: Rep. Rob Beiswenger, Idaho Freedom Caucus Member
Jun 3
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Idaho Freedom Caucus
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May 2026
We Just Want to Give You a Quick Election Update!
Six of our members had opponents in the May Primary election on Tuesday and because of you, all six won their races!
May 22
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Idaho Freedom Caucus Agrees with President Trump: Deliver Gas Tax Relief NOW.
President Trump recently announced his intention to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to provide much-needed relief at the pump as fuel prices…
May 13
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© 2026 Idaho Freedom Caucus
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